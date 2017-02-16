Prep Roundup: Haven hockey celebrates Senior night with big win

Seniors Trey Bledsoe and Connor Tebelman got things started with goals in the first period, while senior Alex Franczek and Austin Fox added assists on the respective scoring plays.

Will Ford got the lone goal for the Eagles in the first period.

The second period belonged to the Bucs, as Branden Beeler, Kyle Eveland, and senior forward Lucas Underwood lit the lamp to push the Grand Haven lead to 5-1 heading into the final period of play.

In the third period, Eveland netted his second goal of the game, and senior Austin Barnett sealed the deal with the Bucs’ seventh goal of the game.

Hudsonville’s Jack Beltz put one in with under a minute to play to give the Eagles their second goal of the night.

Grand Haven takes on Lowell/Caledonia on Saturday and play their last conference game on Monday against Northview.

SL girls ski team advances to state finals

The Spring Lake girls ski team placed second overall at Wednesday’s Division 2 regional competition at Cannonsburg Ski Area. The Lakers finished behind Forest Hills Central, and directly in front of third-place Cadillac.

With the runner-up finish, the Lakers clinch a spot in the Division 2 state finals on Feb. 27 at Boyne Highlands.

“We finished the morning slalom races in third place by three points,” said Spring Lake coach Beki Reed. “We knew we needed to ski lights out, leave it all on the hill for the giant slalom in the afternoon. They came out with great confidence and determination.

“Our top skiers all season, Taylor and Hannah Klein and Coco McKeough, put down great runs. We needed the next three racers to rise to the challenge. Lilly Saunders, our fourth skier, skied the best run of her career and gave us confidence that we could do it. We still needed Erin Burke and Sydney Thompson to have good, clean, fast runs. They were up to the challenge, and everything aligned for us at the end.”

Taylor and Hannah Klein, as well as McKeough, were named to the All-Region team at the conclusion of the event.

SL’s Parker also advances

The Spring Lake boys ski squad didn’t advance as a team to the Division 2 state finals, but they will still be represented at the February 27th event.

The Lakers finished eighth overall as a team, but only the top three teams advance to the finals.

However, Laker standout Charlie Parker finished eight overall in the giant slalom event to qualifying individually for the Division 2 state finals competition.

Charlie and teammate Colby Brown, who narrowly missed qualifying in the same event, were both named to the All-Region team.

Fruitport girls bowling wins GMAA

The Fruitport girls bowling team of Shelby Weaver, Emily Visscher, River Jones, Mackenzie Plichta and Rachel Pierce took home the Greater Muskegon Athletic Association city championship on Wednesday by defeating Ravenna in the final match of the tournament.

Weaver and Pierce placed in the top 10 overall as individuals, with Rachel taking top honors and Shelby finishing fourth, respectively.