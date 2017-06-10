Griffins top Crunch, one win away from Calder Cup championship

The Griffins defeated the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 Friday to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven AHL Calder Cup Finals.

Grand Rapids can win its second Calder Cup in five years at Syracuse in Game 5 Saturday night.

Dan Renouf had two goals and Ben Street opened the scoring for the Griffins. Goaltender Jared Coreau stopped 31 shots.

Grand Rapids outshot the Crunch 35-33.

Yanni Gourde and Michael Bournival answered with Syracuse goals.

Bournival’s eighth goal at 7:29 of the third period cut the Griffins lead to 3-2.

Syracuse had a power play with 2:21 left but couldn’t get the tying goal.

Neither team had success on the power play, Grand Rapids going 0-for-7 and Syracuse 0-for-5.

Street opened the scoring with his eighth goal, a backhand rebound at 10:00 of the first period.

Then it was Renouf, normally a defensive defenseman, who scored twice to put Grand Rapids ahead 3-0.

Renouf scored at 17:48 of the first period, giving the Griffins a 2-0 lead, then added his fourth goal of the playoffs at 10:33 of the second period to extend the lead to 3-0.

Gourde scored at 11:45, his seventh goal, to cut the lead to 3-1.

If the series goes to a Game 6, it would be at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Grand Rapids. Game 7 would be Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.