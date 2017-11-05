Red Wings shut out Oilers, but Nyquist hurt

The good was an impressive, almost dominating 4-0 victory over the listless, and the just downright bad, Edmonton Oilers.

Frans Nielsen, Gustav Nyquist, Martin Frk and Anthony Mantha (power play) scored and Petr Mrazek stopped 36 shots for the Red Wings, who play Monday in Vancouver.

The Red Wings (7-7-1) jumped to a quick lead on Nielsen's goal and took the spirit and energy out of an Oilers team that doesn't resemble last season's playoff team at all.

But there was some bad news for the Red Wings, too. They lost Nyquist later in the first period with a right knee injury.

Nyquist and Edmonton defenseman Eric Gryba had a knee-on-knee collision along the blue line, with Nyquist getting the worst of the hit.

Nyquist couldn't put any weight on the leg after getting up and slowly getting to the bench and was grimacing in pain, before hobbling to the locker room.

The Red Wings announced in the second period Nyquist would not return because of a lower-body injury. His status for Monday's game in Vancouver wasn't known, but it appeared doubtful.

Coach Jeff Blashill, because of Nyquist's injury and attempting to match up against Edmonton star Connor McDavid, fiddled with his lines nearly all game — and it couldn't have worked any better.

In his 700th career game, Nielsen opened the scoring with one the stranger goals he or anyone will score.

Nick Jensen unleashed a shot from the point that appeared to be heading wide. But Nielsen, battling near the circle, stretched his stick and redirected the puck just under the crossbar and past goalie Cam Talbot, Nielsen's fifth goal at 3:23.

After an exchange of short power plays — an Edmonton penalty nullified its power play — the Red Wings made it 2-0 8 seconds after their power play expired.

Nyquist jumped on a loose puck during a scramble in front of Talbot and poked home his fifth goal at 9:10.

Mrazek, playing his first game since Oct. 20, made several key saves in the second period to preserve the lead.

Mrazek turned aside Kailer Yamamoto on a 2-on-1 rush with McDavid and stopped Matt Benning in close on a rebound, arguably his two best stops.

Just before the stop on Benning, Frk pushed the lead to 3-0 at 11:13.

Andreas Athanasiou pressured defenseman Darnell Nurse into a turnover near the blue line, Anthony Mantha gathered the puck, then fed Frk on a 2-on-1 rush with Frk one-timing a shot for his fourth goal, ending a 10-game scoring drought.

Mantha scored his team-leading seventh goal at 6:30 of the third period, a power-play goal, tapping in a loose puck with absolutely no one around him after a Talbot save.