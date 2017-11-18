Grand Haven hockey team opens season with narrow overtime loss

The visitors from Byron Center lit the lamp first, taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Buccaneers would answer with a 2-goal second period, but couldn’t hold off the Bulldogs in the third period.

Byron Center knotted the game at two to force an overtime session. In the extra period, the Bulldogs would score the game-winning goal to take the 3-2 win.

Trevor Kalis and Ethan Pennington each scored a goal for the Bucs (0-1), while Jake Jonshon and Kyle Eveland each added one assist.

Finn Bylsma made 46 saves in net.

The Buccaneers will host Mattawan today at noon.