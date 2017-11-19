Grand Haven/Spring Lake hockey team forces tie with overtime thriller

After dropping a 3-2 decision to Byron Center on Friday, the Buccaneers faced Mattawan on Saturday at the Lakeshore Sports Centre.

This time around, it was Grand Haven that forced overtime and battled back for a 2-2 tie after a scoreless 8-minute overtime session.

Grand Haven’s Kyle Eveland opened up the scoring for the day with an assist from Branden Beeler in the first period.

Then, with a 1:22 remaining in the opening period, Mattawan’s Jake Kruzich scored a breakaway goal to tie the game at one.

The second period belonged to Mattawan, as Sam Puzevic scored the only goal of the period to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead heading into the final frame.

The Buccaneers came out flying in the third and controlled most of the period, tying the game at 2-2 with 1:36 remaining on a powerplay goal from Grand Haven senior Austin Fox with assists from Trevor Kalis and T.J. Cunningham.

The Buccaneers travel to Macomb Dakota on Friday with puck drop set for 8 p.m.