Local entrepreneurs seek votes

The duo is seeking votes in a 5X5 Start Garden competition. The five companies with the most votes will present at the next 5X5 event on Aug. 29 at Grand Valley State University. The event gives participants five minutes to present their idea before five judges with the chance to win $5,000.

The deadline for votes to make that presentation is Monday, Aug. 21.

Hintz said they are hoping that a presentation at the event will help get the attention of major corporations.

Hintz and Allen are the owners of TrayCups — specialized cups that fit into a drink or dessert glass and hold your food, freeing up a hand so you can eat or drink. Their copyrighted BuddySystem includes a BloodyMaryBuddy, MargaritaBuddy, SnackBuddy and SundaeBuddy. Hintz said plans call for a dishwasher-safe version as well as a disposable version.

Voting can be done here: https://5x5night.com/ideas/detail/traycups.

Other West Michigan businesses are also included in the voting. A business can enter the competition up to five times. If they are one of the presenters, but don’t win, they can enter the same idea in the competition again in five months.