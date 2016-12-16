logo

no avatar
Crime

Seasonal UPS employee in jail after allegedly stealing from packages

WZZM-TV • Dec 16, 2016 at 6:00 PM

MUSKEGON — A UPS package handler has been arrested and is accused of stealing expensive items while working at the Muskegon distribution hub.

Muskegon police arrested Arrington Lecompte, 24, on Thursday, Dec. 15. He's in the Muskegon County Jail awaiting a felony charge.

The arrest follows an internal investigation by UPS. Lecompte recently began working for the shipping company as a seasonal employee.

Some of the items that allegedly went missing from packages that passed through the Muskegon UPS hub include a diamond ring, cellphones and other small electronics.

Investigators said there may be more victims in Lakeshore communities. Anyone with items missing from packages delivered by UPS since Nov. 1 should call Muskegon police, UPS or the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office.

Recommended for You