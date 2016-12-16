Seasonal UPS employee in jail after allegedly stealing from packages

Muskegon police arrested Arrington Lecompte, 24, on Thursday, Dec. 15. He's in the Muskegon County Jail awaiting a felony charge.

The arrest follows an internal investigation by UPS. Lecompte recently began working for the shipping company as a seasonal employee.

Some of the items that allegedly went missing from packages that passed through the Muskegon UPS hub include a diamond ring, cellphones and other small electronics.

Investigators said there may be more victims in Lakeshore communities. Anyone with items missing from packages delivered by UPS since Nov. 1 should call Muskegon police, UPS or the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office.