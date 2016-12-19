Woman found dead in snow was 'perfect mother,' had no enemies, aunt says

Children discovered the body Sunday afternoon at the Shangrai-La mobile home park on Blue Star Highway near Saugatuck. On Monday, Dec. 19, family members identified the victim as 40-year-old Jamie Marroquin.

"We loved her," said Ina Tucker, Marroquin's aunt.

For Tucker, there are tears of pain over the little that's known and for everything that's still unknown about her niece's untimely death.

"I'm just numb," Tucker said. "We don't know what happened, we don't know why."

Investigators say several children found a woman's body lying in the snow on a playground near a trailer park Sunday afternoon. It appeared she'd been dead for some time.

"Of course, the police wouldn't let us down there by her body," Tucker said.

Tucker said her niece lived in the Shangrai-La trailer park with her cousin, her boyfriend and their two small boys, who are ages 5 months and 5 years.

"He knew something was going on because he came up and he touched me and he said, 'Where's my mom?' And nobody could answer him," Tucker said. "She didn't have any enemies, she was a perfect mother — she just worshipped the little kids of hers."

Tucker said she's been like a mother to Jamie, whose own mother passed away years ago.

"She ever needed 20 bucks, she would always call her Aunt Ina," Tucker said.

Deputies said there's an active investigation surrounding the suspicious death. They said there should be more information released after an autopsy is performed Tuesday.

"If somebody could just answer the question, why? Why anyone would hurt a beautiful little girl like that," Tucker said.

Family members say Marroquin was taking an online Bible class and hoped to teach the subject someday.

WZZM-TV reached out to the management company that owns the mobile home park but have not heard back.