Children find body near Saugatuck Township trailer park

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found a dead 40-year-old woman lying in the snow in a playground near a mobile home park. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

The body was reported around 2 p.m. Sunday. When her body was found, the woman appeared to have been dead for some time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy will be performed on the body Tuesday, Dec. 20. Capt. Chris Kuhn of the Sheriff's Office said more information will be released after Tuesday.