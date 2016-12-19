A rare visitor

The fixed-wing Casa airplane flew here from Mobile, Alabama, said Senior Chief Justin Olson.

“We had our two (47-foot lifeboats) out there observing,” Olson said.

The senior chief said the aircraft crew was testing flares normally used in salt water.

“There are none (of these aircraft) stationed in the Great Lakes,” he said. “We don’t have them here very often.”

Olson said they hoped to do more training with someone in the water, but conditions continued to deteriorate over the afternoon (Dec. 13) and crews were called back to the station.

The aircraft made several passes over the area during the training.