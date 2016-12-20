New sheriff in town

Ottawa County Circuit Judge Jon Hulsing conducted the ceremony that officially made Undersheriff Steve Kempker the new sheriff.

In turn, Kempker swore in Capt. Valerie Weiss as the new undersheriff.

Kempker and Weiss will assume their new positions on Jan. 1, 2017.

Photos from Monday’s ceremony

Kempker said it was important to hold the ceremony several days before the end of the year because he is required to swear in 125 officers, or they will not have the ability to perform arrests after the new year.

Sheriff Gary Rosema, who is retiring at the end of the year, told Kempker he was handing over one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the state.

“Do the right thing,” Rosema told Kempker. “If you do the right thing, your leadership style will develop on its own.”

Kempker became emotional as he thanked his family for their support. When he regained his composure, he smiled and said: “The part I didn’t tell the sheriff about — I do get emotional.”

Kempker said it is his goal to continue the standards established by Rosema during his long tenure as sheriff.

“I recognize I’ve been given special trust and confidence,” Kempker said.

He pledged to continue to work to keep that trust. Kempker also said he had full trust in the new undersheriff.

“You will do well,” he said as he swore in Weiss in a short ceremony.

Weiss is one of only two female undersheriffs in the state. She told those attending the event that she was humbled by everyone’s support.

“I will continue to look for innovative ways to deliver law enforcement to the community in the future,” she said.