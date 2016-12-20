Southbound U.S. 31 shut down after semi, cars collide in Muskegon

First responders said the driver of a car merging onto southbound U.S. 31 from Apple Avenue lost control of his vehicle and was hit by a semi pulling a double trailer at about 9:15 a.m. The collision caused the semi to crash into the bridge abutment for the Apple Avenue overpass.

A third vehicle was then hit by the semi and its trailers.

The man driving the semi was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was evaluated by medical staff. The other two drivers were treated and released at the scene.

Michigan Department of Transportation and Muskegon County Road Commission officials were at the scene to assess the damage to the overpass. After reviewing the area, they said there was no structural damage and the guardrail took the biggest hit.

The semi was carrying a load of gravel which spilled across the highway. The clean-up process lasted several hours.