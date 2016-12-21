GHAPS bus driver ticketed in crash

GHAPS Superintendent Andrew Ingall said the bus driver — a 57-year-old Grand Haven woman who was not named — suffered some kind of injury in the crash, but it was not serious.

The driver had just left the bus garage to start the morning run, the superintendent said. There was a collision with another vehicle at the intersection. That vehicle hit the right front corner of the bus.

“(The damage) was significant enough that it had to be towed,” Ingall said of the school bus.

Another bus and a different driver were put into action, and students along the route did make it to school on time, Ingall said.

School district policy requires a driver involved in a crash be suspended from duty until an investigation is completed, according to Ingall.

“Our driver was at fault and was issued a citation,” he said.

Lt. Clint Holt of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said the school bus was traveling south on Beechtree with a green light that was changing to yellow, according to witnesses. The bus turned east onto Robbins and into the path of a northbound Toyota Highlander driven by a 49-year-old Grand Haven woman, Holt said.

The driver of the Highlander also suffered a minor injury, Holt said.

The school bus driver was not the same driver involved in a crash just before Thanksgiving, Ingall added. That driver also received a citation in a crash at the intersection of M-45 and 144th Avenue. There were students on that bus, but nobody was injured.

The bus driver involved in the Nov. 21 crash has since returned to work, continuing as a substitute driver.