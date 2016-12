Several deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department found customers at the Meijer store in Jenison operating mobility scooters without licenses, recklessly driving shopping carts, loitering in the baking aisles and obstructing the flow of other shoppers.

Officers "ticketed" the customers with gift cards.

The officers spent about an hour spreading Christmas cheer on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and were met with many hearty handshakes, grateful tears and even a kiss.