Driver dies in semi crash at U.S. 31 overpass in Holland

Police were called to the crash scene shortly after 9 a.m.

Capt. Robert Buursma of the Holland Department of Public Safety said the truck was northbound on U.S. 31 and was exiting at Washington Avenue. Witnesses told police the truck did not slow down for the exit, but went through the stop sign at the end of the exit ramp, crossed Washington, struck the guardrail on the other side and went down into the culvert.

The driver of the semi was dead upon arrival of police and fire units, Buursma said.

Police identified the driver and said he and the trucking company are based in Illinois.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, and there has been no determination yet as to any other possible factors that may have led to the crash. Any witnesses of the crash or witnesses of the driver's actions prior to the crash should call Sgt. Dan Kender at the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1100.