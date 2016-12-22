New Muskegon County sheriff gets sworn in

"This has been a long time coming for me," he said.

Poulin's victory is a break from recent years. For the past five decades, a new sheriff was appointed by the retiring sheriff.

But after defeating Sheriff Dean Roesler in the primary, Poulin went on to beat Dennis Luce, a sergeant from Ottawa County, in the general election.

"It's a humbling experience, it's a rewarding experience,” Poulin said. “I'll be listening to those people — they were there to support me and I'll be hear to support them.”

Poulin has more than two decades of experience in law enforcement. During the campaign, he talked about restoring integrity to the sheriff's office.

"The whole integrity piece is that we want to create a morale at the sheriff's office and make sure that decisions that are being done at this office are being done with the community in mind," he said.

Poulin will begin his four-year term Jan. 1.

Steve Kempker was also sworn in this week as Ottawa County’s new sheriff.