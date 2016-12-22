Two teens face charges in fatal Muskegon shooting

Prosecutors said 19-year-old Ja'Mall Kitchens was shot and killed during what is being called a random robbery in April while walking on Laketon Avenue in Muskegon.

Police said the investigation led to the arrest of 17-year-old Nicholas Kissling, who has been charged with conspiracy to rob Kitchens while armed.

Kissling is being held in the Muskegon County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Another suspect, 18-year-old Nicholas Vasquez, faces the same charge, but has not been arraigned yet.

Neither teen is being charged with murder.