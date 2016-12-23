Local students attend Junior Police Academy

The program is a partnership of the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg and the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District’s futurePrep initiative.

Throughout the program, students visit and tour area businesses to learn about the different careers that are available and what skill sets are needed to obtain those careers. This year, about 50 students are participants and are being educated about various career opportunities within our community.

On Dec. 15, students participated in a Junior Police Academy, complete with an obstacle course led by Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers.

“This is a great opportunity to provide our future workforce with exposure to the world of work,” said Nancy Manglos, director of talent and leadership development for the local Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about Ladders2Success, call Manglos at 616-842-0529 or email nmanglos@grandhavenchamber.org.