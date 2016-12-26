Police seek info in Holland Township stabbing

His name was not released.

The man claimed he was walking along Riley Street west of 136th Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. when a car pulled up next to him, one of three white males got out and stabbed the victim once, said Sgt. Brian Buter of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

A friend found the victim and took him to an urgent care facility.

From there the victim was transferred to the hospital, Buter said. The man’s condition was unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 616-738-4687, or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT.