Counting down

For 22 years, the Crockery Township resident has poured heart and soul into his work and taken it home every night as Ottawa County Sheriff.

And although his family has supported him throughout his career, the retiring sheriff is now looking forward to showering his family with a lot of his time.

Although he is not officially retired until Saturday, Rosema took his vacation time to head south and treat his grandchildren to a romp through Disney World over the Christmas holiday.

He’ll stay south for a while, enjoying the warmer weather before returning home to wife Joni’s “honey-do” list.

Rosema, 65, has a lot to catch up on after 42 years of law enforcement.

To help him along the way, his son, Chad – a Grandville Police officer – presented him a “Maintenance for Dummies” book during Rosema’s recent retirement party

“You’re going to have to do your own work now,” Chad said.

Besides working on his car and in his garden, Rosema plans to continue his involvement with law enforcement through his position as chairman of Governor Rick Snyder’s Council on Law Enforcement and Reinvention.

Rosema has served on a variety of committees as his department grew from less than 100 employees when he became sheriff in 1993 to 245 full time employees.

When you count part-time employees, victim advocates and other specialty groups, that number is over 400.

Rosema and his son have continued the family line in the law enforcement community.

Rosema’s great uncle, Ben Rosema, was the Ottawa County Sheriff in the 1930s. Gary's father, Jack Rosema, served with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department for 29 years. Gary's grandfather, Harm Rosema, also served with the department. His uncle, Cal Rosema, started as a Michigan State Trooper and then eventually became Van Buren County Sheriff.

A picture of Jack standing next to his new patrol car around 1959 sat on a stand near Gary’s desk.

“I remember that day he came home with all his gear,” Gary said. Gary also has a picture o himself next to a patrol car in 1975, shortly after he left the Coopersville Police Department to join Sheriff Bud Grison’s staff.

Gary worked as a road patrol deputy until being promoted to detective. He said he thoroughly enjoyed the challenges of working major cases and feels that it is most rewarding solving crimes for victims and their families.

One of the highlights of his years with the detective bureau was his selection to attend the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia – only the second officer in Ottawa County history to attend at that time

In 1991, Gary was asked to run for sheriff. He took office on Jan. 1, 1993.

Through the years, Rosema has watched his department grow with community policing and partnership programs with several municipalities and area schools.

Former Spring Lake/Ferrysburg police officer Adam VanDis thanked Rosema for the opportunity to work for Ottawa County.

“This is a top-notch agency,” he said, noting he had worked at several departments previously. “You should be really proud of what you’ve done here.

“This has really changed my life,” VanDis said. “I can’t thank you enough for the opportunity.”

The Sheriff’s Department provides contracted services for Spring Lake/Ferrysburg – with a new branch office that was dedicated recently in Rosema’s name – at the new Spring Lake Fire Department.

They also provide contracted services for Grand Haven Township, Spring Lake Township, Coopersville and Allendale, as well as many others.

Rosema is also proud of the advances in the county’s corrections department

When it was time to build a new jail, nobody wanted it in their backyard, so the County bought the Fillmore Street property.

“It’s worked out well,” Rosema said.

The new jail opened with 140 beds in 1994. Four years later, a 165-bed addition was built and most recently, a 162-bed expansion was added.

Diversion programs and community policing have decreased the need for any more beds.

In fact, the number of inmates is at about 1994 levels, Rosema said. This allows the county to produce income by housing inmates from other counties.

Rosema said Ottawa County is fortunate to have one of the best sheriff’s departments in the state and the support of all of the principal players to address any issues.

The new sheriff – Steve Kempker – will continue to face technology challenges.

Substance abuse continues to be a big issue, as does sexual assault.

Safety of the police officers is another big factor – now more so than ever, he said.

Although there’s not much he would change from his years in office, Rosema said he wishes they could have avoided the deaths of officers such as Trevor Slot and Scott Flahive.

He’s proud of the Officer’s Memorial established outside the administrative offices at the Fillmore Complex.

Rosema said his greatest accomplishments have included modernizing and professionalizing the sheriff’s department to where it is today “mostly with the employees we have today.”

“And the fact we’ve been able to grow the organization to meet the needs of the county,” he said.

Rosema said he would like to see continued forward movement in the organization as it relates to the community.