Judge orders paternity test on baby of ex-school secretary

A Muskegon County Circuit judge granted the genetic test Wednesday after Sandra Lynn Fielstra's attorney didn't fight the motion, the Flint Journal reported.

Fielstra, 40, has pleaded no contest to a criminal sexual conduct charge. She allegedly sexually assaulted a Fruitport High School student between Jan. 1, 2015, and July 6, 2016.

Her sentencing is set for Jan. 13, 2017.

Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy M. Maat said "the victim wants to know if he is the father of the child."

Prosecutors said Fielstra was employed at Fruitport High School through a staffing agency until late spring 2015.