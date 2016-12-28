Protect and shave? Beard ban lifted for Detroit police

The department's rule banning beards has been lifted, and a new policy allows officers to sport trimmed beards and goatees. City police had been allowed only neatly trimmed mustaches, though officers could seek approval for a "shaving deferment" and grow a beard if they had a skin condition.

The lightly mustachioed Chief James Craig told the Detroit Free Press for a story published Sunday that there's no need to keep a rule that has "no bearing on how good they would do on the job."

"I thought officers should be able to wear the beard," he said. "It doesn't have anything to do with being less professional."

The change has a supporter in officer Richard Bullard, an 18-year department veteran who argues that many professionals have beards and "men grow hair on their face." However, Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt said a sharp-looking officer has a "creased uniform" and is "clean-shaven."

As for his boss, Dolunt acknowledged the chief is "hipper."

Craig said another rule change allows female officers to wear one pair of stud earrings on the job — gold, silver or black — and that he would consider extending that change to men "if a lot of people made enough noise."

It's a welcome evolution for Sgt. Elaine Williams.

"It gives women the opportunity to be seen on the feminine side," she said.