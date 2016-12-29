New sheriff's first duty

Kempker visited the Gary Rosema branch of the Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday afternoon and swore in six deputies and two K-9 units. The branch is located at Spring Lake’s new fire station at the corner of M-104 and Fruitport Road.

The sheriff said he would be back there later that night to swear in more deputies. He had sworn in day and night shifts on Wednesday, as well.

Kempker said other employees were stopping in at headquarters to participate in the ceremonies.

Although it’s really a formality, Kempker said the process has to be completed each time there is a new sheriff so that the officers have arresting powers.