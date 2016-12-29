Greenville chief, former Grand Haven officer, charged with health care fraud

Reiss was a member of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety for 21 years until he was named chief of police in Riverside, Ohio, in 2008.

Reiss, 51, has served as the Greenville public safety director since 2013.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is acting as a special prosecutor in the case, WXMI-TV reported Thursday night. Prosecutor Chris Becker told the television station that the warrant stems from Reiss allegedly failing to disclose to his insurance provider that his marriage status changed in 2014 when he and his wife divorced, and she remained on his insurance after the split.

The warrant was issued Tuesday, according to WXMI-TV. A conviction could lead to a maximum four-year prison term.

A similar warrant was issued for Reiss’ ex-wife, as well, the television station reported.