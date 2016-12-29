Man injured in three-vehicle crash in Allendale Township

Police said David Eugene Guernsey, 40, of Hastings was driving west on Lake Michigan Drive near North Campus Drive in Allendale Township at about 10 a.m. when the front suspension on his pickup truck broke.

The break caused the truck to pull to the left, and it struck another vehicle — being driven by Lucas Moneypenny, 30, of Midland — from behind, said Sgt. Dean DeVries of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department.

Guernsey’s pickup glanced off Moneypenny’s vehicle and hit a directional sign in the Lake Michigan Drive median. It continued across the median and struck a third vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Gabriella Richardson of Allendale, head-on. Richardson’s vehicle was slowing for traffic at a signal at the intersection.

Guernsey's front-seat passenger — Russel Baker, 51, also of Hastings — sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, DeVries said. Baker was treated at the scene and transported by ambulance to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Guernsey, Moneypenny and Richardson were not injured. All four people involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts, DeVries said.

GVSU police, Allendale Township firefighters and Life EMS paramedics assisted at the scene.