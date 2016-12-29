Two hurt in alcohol-related rollover crash

Their names were not released pending the investigation into the crash.

Alcohol was a factor, Douglas said.

The crash occurred at about 3:36 a.m. Thursday.

Douglas said a 58-year-old Holland man was driving a 1995 Geo Prism east on Douglas, hit a curb and lost control of his vehicle. The car rolled and landed on the opposite side of the roadway.

Both the driver and his passenger, a 60-year-old Holland man, were transported by ambulance to Holland Hospital following the crash. They were in stable condition, Douglas said.

The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.