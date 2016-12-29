logo

Two hurt in alcohol-related rollover crash

Becky Vargo • Today at 12:58 PM
HOLLAND TWP — Two Holland men suffered head injuries in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Douglas Avenue near Lakewood Boulevard, said Ottawa County Sheriff Sgt. Jay Douglas.

Their names were not released pending the investigation into the crash.

Alcohol was a factor, Douglas said.

The crash occurred at about 3:36 a.m. Thursday.

Douglas said a 58-year-old Holland man was driving a 1995 Geo Prism east on Douglas, hit a curb and lost control of his vehicle. The car rolled and landed on the opposite side of the roadway.

Both the driver and his passenger, a 60-year-old Holland man, were transported by ambulance to Holland Hospital following the crash. They were in stable condition, Douglas said.

The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

