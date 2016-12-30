Man killed in Norton Shores shooting

Police said they were called to the corner of Norton Avenue and Henry Street at about 7:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found multiple rifle shell casings in the roadway.

Police also found a silver vehicle down the street, near the area of Norton and Temple. The driver was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim is a 38-year-old man from Roosevelt Park and Detroit. Police are not yet releasing his name.

There was no immediate word on a suspect, but police said this was not a random shooting and that the victim was likely targeted.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Norton Shores Police Department at 231-733-2691 or 911.