Stabbing investigated at Ferrysburg apartment

Police were still trying to determine (as of late Friday night) if the injury was the result of an attack, or if it was self-inflicted, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch received a call shortly after 10 p.m. from a man who said he stabbed another man and left the scene, police said.

The incident occurred inside an apartment in a former motel building at the corner of Pine and Fifth streets, across the street from Keenan Marina.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim claimed he had stabbed himself.

The man suffered a serious, but non-life-threatening leg injury, police said. North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics transported him to the hospital.

Several sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and checked the area around the motel.

Ferrysburg firefighters provided medical assistance to the paramedics.

The incident is still under investigation.