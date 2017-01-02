Ice rescue training

Station Chief Kyle Thomas said crews had already been out training on the ice in an effort to be ready to respond any time of the day or night if someone needs help.

Thomas said they’ve had no official reports of anyone going through the ice yet this season.

He encourages anyone planning to go ice fishing to follow the I.C.E. formula:

— Information: Make sure you get the right information about ice conditions.

— Clothing: Dress warmly in bright colors (so you can be seen) and wear a life jacket.

— Equipment: Carry a radio, beacon or GPS device that will activate regardless or whether or not it gets wet.

The chief also suggests people going on the ice should carry screwdrivers or ice awls to help you get out if you do fall through. Also, have a safety plan: Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.

The local bayous have varying degrees of ice thickness right now, Thomas said. The Coast Guard does not comment on ice thickness because it varies depending on current and rotting vegetation.

Ice conditions can be obtained through some of the local bait shops or possibly the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, he said.