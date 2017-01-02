Ottawa County jail administrators say they try to work with debtors on payment plans

Convicted inmates sentenced to time at the corrections facility in West Olive are charged a daily fee for their stay, a policy that the jail's administrator says forces released inmates to take responsibility for themselves and shifts the cost away from taxpayers.

"There should be some ownership or responsibility of a convicted inmate to offset the cost of correctional facility operations," said Capt. Steve Baar, jail administrator, "so that the burden doesn't fall entirely on taxpayers."

The daily fee applies only to convicted inmates and not to men and women waiting for their cases to move through the court system. Just how much the fee is depends on a couple of factors, Baar said.

Once released from jail, a former inmate receives a bill for his or her stay. If he follows up with a phone call to the jail and gets on a payment plan, Baar said, the fee is $25 per day. If he doesn't, and the jail receives no payments within 90 days, the charge jumps up to $45 per day.

The daily cost of housing an inmate is difficult to pin down exactly, Baar said. But he put the number between $60 and $80 a day.

According to the most recent annual report of the Sheriff's Office, just under 5,900 people were admitted to the jail during 2015, including both the convicted and merely charged. Its average daily inmate population was 301.

Some convicted inmates in jail have the opportunity to reduce their daily fee through work. Non-violent offenders, convicted for crimes such as retail fraud or probation violation, are eligible to participate in the jail's "Sentence Work Abatement Program," or SWAP, doing work ranging from food service and laundry within the jail to raking leaves, mowing grass or shoveling snow in the community under supervision.

Just more than 330 inmates participated in the SWAP program in 2015.

For SWAP participants, Baar said, the daily fee drops to $10 a day. Additionally, for every four days worked, the inmate's sentence is reduced by one day.

Even after the inmate serves his time, Baar said, county staff work "extensively" with former inmates to establish manageable monthly payment plans. In some cases, Baar said, the county has reduced the inmate's obligation to $5 a day for their incarceration in the jail.

"If they don't have a job, or are responsible for other fees, then we will work with them," Baar said. "We encourage them to stay in contact with us."

A state law, passed in 1984, authorized Michigan's county jails to charge daily fees to inmates during their stay. The law caps the charge at $60 a day.

The number of former Ottawa County inmates currently on payment plans is exactly 100, according to Sharla Seath, assistant fiscal services director for Ottawa County. As far as the amount each former inmate is paying per month, Seath said, "it really varies by person."

"We ask for 10 percent. If they can't do 10 percent, then it's any amount you can give us," Seath said. "If they have a balance of $10,000, $5 a month is not going to do it, but we will work with them as much as we can to keep them out of collections."

If a former inmate gets behind on his payments, Baar stressed that the jail does not seek a warrant for that person's arrest. In the worst case scenario - if a person drops out of contact with the county - then the obligation is turned over to a collection agency.

"In my mind, all (a released inmate) has to do is set up a phone call and avoid that whole process," Baar said. "It takes somebody to have ownership and responsibility to actually do that."