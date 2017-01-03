Ex-wife of Greenville chief also faces fraud charge

Greenville Public Safety Director Mark Reiss allegedly kept his ex-wife, Christine Reiss, on his health insurance after their divorce in 2014.

Mark Reiss is on vacation until Jan. 13, when he's scheduled to be arraigned. Greenville officials say they are unsure what will happen to his job, but top officials have defended him.

Reiss, a former longtime member of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, has been in charge of Greenville’s police and fire department since 2013.

WOOD-TV reported Christine Reiss was arraigned Tuesday.

Court records say they're accused of bilking an insurance company out of more than $100,000. The charge holds a maximum four-year penalty if they're convicted.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker will serve as a special prosecutor because of Mark Reiss' job in Montcalm County.