Charges possible for dog's owner and neighbor who shot him

However, that neighbor said he only fired the shots after the German shepherd charged at him on his own property.

The neighbor has contacted authorities several times in the past about the same dog on his property.

Capt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department said charges are possible for both neighbors pending the outcome of an investigation.

Linda Holmes had a frantic response to the loud noise this past Saturday afternoon.

"I heard the second gunfire and I thought, 'Oh no,'" she said.

On Tuesday morning, she took a somber stroll toward her dog's gravesite.

"I still hurt when I see his grave outside," Holmes said.

A photo shows Holmes’ 6-year-old dog, Sawyer, lifeless on her neighbor’s lawn.

"I didn't think he (her neighbor) would kill (Sawyer),” she said. “I thought maybe he would call Animal Control like he's done before.”

The neighbor had contacted authorities seven times in the past year about Sawyer in his yard. Deputies even warned Holmes to keep the dog on her property.

"I'm at fault for letting Sawyer go over there, I understand," Holmes said.

The neighbor said he was outside when the dog began charging at him. That's when he grabbed a shotgun and shot Sawyer twice. He said the second round was to keep the dog from suffering.

"Sawyer has never been an aggressive dog,” Holmes said. “He could have been an annoying dog and he loved to bark, but he's never, ever been aggressive.”

However, her neighbor said Sawyer has chased down his grandchildren on a couple of occasions. He also said he was bitten by the dog two years ago, although he never filed a police report.

"Never, never has he bitten anybody," Holmes responded.

Holmes said they originally adopted Sawyer to give her daughter a sense of security. However, plans changed and Holmes got Sawyer at 10 months old. Now, she wishes she could have protected him.

"I just want justice done," Holmes said.

Holmes said she has taken steps to keep her dogs on her property, including adding a kennel and electric fence. However, she admits she knew the fence wasn't working properly this past weekend.