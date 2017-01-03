Woman allegedly mentions gun, explosives to members of Kentwood Islamic center

That apparent threat, referenced by chairman Ali Metwalli of the At-Tawheed Islamic Center, prompted a call to police and officers to respond.

Officers arrived just before 8:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, to the center, located at 3357 E. Paris Ave. SE.

The center’s president said the woman also made mention of explosives. A Michigan State Police Bomb Squad unit helped search the woman's belongings and car, but did not find any weapons.

The woman first asked people for money before making the threats, Metwalli said. The woman is not affiliated with the center, he added.

Kentwood police said the woman was in her 30s and was arrested and taken to the Kent County Jail.

A Michigan State Police Bomb Squad vehicle and robot assisted with the investigation.