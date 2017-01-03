Zeeland woman killed in I-196 crash

The Holland Township crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Sandra Deboer was pinned inside her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Steve Austin of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

A passenger in Deboer’s car — her 10-year-old grandson, Gavin Deboer — suffered critical injuries and was transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The driver of the other vehicle, 41-year-old Cameron Burrows of Holland, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Holland Hospital.

Burrows was driving east on I-196 in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado when he failed to stop for a red light at 104th Avenue and struck the driver’s door of Deboer’s 2003 Audi A6, Austin said.

The crash remains under investigation. Once it is complete, the report will be turned over to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office for review of appropriate charges, Austin said.