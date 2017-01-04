One injured in crash on I-96 near Nunica

Preston Cahl, 20, was taken by ambulance to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon after the crash.

A passenger in Cahl’s pickup truck — Alyssa Meyers, 18, also of Muskegon — was not injured, according to Sgt. Brian Buter of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency crews from the Crockery and Spring Lake townships’ fire departments, as well as the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department and North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics, responded to the scene at about 12:30 p.m.

Preston was passing another vehicle while on the inside lane of the westbound lanes of the highway, Buter said. He lost control of his pickup truck on the icy road and went down the embankment before slamming into a large tree.

Both occupants were pinned in the smashed vehicle. Crockery Township firefighters extricated the passenger and then requested help from Lakeside Towing to pull the vehicle far enough back so emergency crews could gain access to the driver. Firefighters then used extrication tools to remove the door and place the injured man on a stretcher before carrying him up the hill to the waiting ambulance.