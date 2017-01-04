Greenville police chief pleads not guilty to health care fraud

Reiss was arraigned at the Montcalm County Courthouse for allegedly leaving his ex-wife on his insurance after they divorced.

Reiss is facing a health care fraud concealing information charge, a felony that has a penalty of up to four years in prison if convicted.

Because of conflict of interest, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker is handling the case. Becker said the warrant stems from Reiss allegedly failing to disclose to his insurance provider (Blue Cross Blue Shield) that his marriage status changed in 2014 when he and his wife divorced. Christine Reiss remained on his insurance after the split, Becker said.

The incident allegedly occurred between September 2014 and October 2015.

Christine Reiss has been charged with health care fraud, false claim.

According to a 2010 Dayton Daily News story, Christine Reiss was caught stealing from a grocery store in Ferrysburg. The article says she pleaded guilty to retail fraud.

Mark Reiss has been the director of public safety for the City of Greenville since 2013. Prior to that, he was chief of police in Riverside, Ohio. He also was a member of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety for 21 years.

Greenville City Manager George Bosanic responded to WZZM-TV with the following statement on Wednesday: "The city was aware of and cooperated fully in the investigation, but had not anticipated nor was informed that charges would be brought against Mr. Reiss. Mr. Reiss is on vacation and is not on paid leave. He was arraigned today and pleaded not guilty to the charges."

Mark Reiss is expected to be back in court later this month.