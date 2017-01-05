Wintry weather leads to several crashes

Brieanne Nique, 20, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital following the crash that occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Nique was driving south when her car slid on the snow-covered highway, hit a sign and guardrail, and then bounced across the exit lane and hit another guardrail, said Sgt. Jason Kik of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department dealt with multiple crashes across Ottawa County on Thursday. Kik warned motorists to slow down and drive with caution in the extremely slippery conditions.

Norton Shores police also asked motorists to slow down because of many slide-offs and crashes in that area on Thursday.

Make sure snow and ice are cleared from your headlights and turn on the headlights, police said.