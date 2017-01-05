Truck driver in fatal Holland-area crash had license suspended, long record

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on Business I-196 at 104th Avenue in Holland Township. Police said 41-year-old Cameron Burrows was driving his truck east on Business I-196 when he ran a red light and crashed into the driver's side of the northbound car driven by 65-year-old Sandra Deboer.

Deboer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deboer’s 10-year-old grandson, Gavin Deboer, a passenger in her car, was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital in critical condition. The Holland Sentinel reported that a hospital spokesman said the boy’s condition was upgraded to “serious” on Wednesday morning.

According to records, Burrows has had his driver's license suspended nine times since 2000, and he has been cited for open intoxicants, failing to yield and speeding. He also faced misdemeanor charges in 2005 for driving with a suspended license.

The Ottawa County prosecutor is expected to review a completed investigation of the crash for possible charges against Burrows.

Zeeland Christian School has requested prayers for Gavin Deboer through its Facebook page, which says he is a fourth-grader at the school.

Burrows was evaluated at Holland Hospital after the crash, but was soon released, according to a spokesman for that hospital.