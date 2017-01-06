Patrick Miles to resign as US attorney for West Michigan

Patrick Miles Jr. has announced his resignation at the end of President Barack Obama's administration. It will be effective at noon Jan. 20.

The 49-year-old Miles spent 21 years in private law practice as a business attorney in Grand Rapids.

He has been U.S. attorney for West Michigan since 2012. The office covers 49 counties, including Michigan's entire Upper Peninsula.

During his tenure, the office obtained 31 federal racketeering, firearm, drug distribution and other convictions against members of the Holland Latin Kings gang.