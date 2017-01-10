Commercial shipping, ice breaking activity on Muskegon Lake

The work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Jan. 11, and conclude Sunday, Jan. 15.

Several vessels are expected to transit the channel in and out of Muskegon at various times throughout the weekend. Ice breaking in support of these vessel movements will also take place.

Recreational users of the ice should plan their activity carefully, use caution near the ice, and stay away from shipping channels and the charted Lake Carriers Association (LCA) track lines. The Coast Guard also recommends all recreational ice users plan their activities carefully, dress appropriately, use caution on the ice and stay away from shipping channels.