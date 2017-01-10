logo

no avatar
Coast Guard

Commercial shipping, ice breaking activity on Muskegon Lake

• Jan 10, 2017 at 10:34 PM

MUSKEGON — The U.S. Coast Guard is alerting the public of commercial shipping and ice-breaking activity that will take place on Muskegon Lake this week.

The work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Jan. 11, and conclude Sunday, Jan. 15.

Several vessels are expected to transit the channel in and out of Muskegon at various times throughout the weekend. Ice breaking in support of these vessel movements will also take place.

Recreational users of the ice should plan their activity carefully, use caution near the ice, and stay away from shipping channels and the charted Lake Carriers Association (LCA) track lines. The Coast Guard also recommends all recreational ice users plan their activities carefully, dress appropriately, use caution on the ice and stay away from shipping channels.

Recommended for You