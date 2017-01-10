Flood watch in place upstream from Robinson Township

Flood stage could be reached by early Sunday afternoon and minor flooding is possible.

An ice jam is in place downstream of the township and there is a chance the water upstream could rise above flood stage over the next few days.

Officials note that the water level is holding at one foot below flood stage at this time.

“However, combined rain and snow melt over the next 48 hours could elevate the river behind the jam,” officials said.

The warmer temperatures and rainfall may not be enough to blow out the jam.

Residents should prepare for abrupt changes in the river.

Residents are also asked to report any observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement.

• At 8:31 a.m. Tuesday the water level was 12.3 feet.

• Bank full stage is 13.0 feet.

• Flood stage is 13.3 feet.