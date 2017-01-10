Pickup smashes into tree

The crash happened just east of 148th Avenue, directly across the street from the Wesco gas station.

The truck was eastbound and rounding the curve just before Wesco when it went off the road, took out a couple of mailboxes, and drove back across Mercury before hitting the pole and tree.

First responders on the scene reported a male with priority 1 injuries; however, the ambulance left the scene without its lights or sirens activated. No more information on the driver was available at the time.

The truck pushed the utility pole about 10 feet from its base and snapped it in two. The top of the pole was wedged between the truck, the tree and a fence.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies said the smashed truck could not be moved until Grand Haven Board of Light & Power workers secured the top of the pole.

BLP Line Superintendent Jim Blekicki said the wires on the pole are a main power feed to the River Haven community and Robinson Township. He said power should not be interrupted while the pole was being replaced.

Cable television lines for Comcast and Charter were also on the pole. Those services should not be affected either, an official said.