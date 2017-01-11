Sheriff's office leaders stress customer service

"It's not a nice thing when you are getting a ticket," Weiss said, "but bringing that approach of customer service shows that the officer is being respectful."

Kempker and Weiss have more than 50 years of combined policing experience. Both have worked their entire law enforcement careers in Ottawa County.

Kempker began with the Holland Police Department in 1980, then joined the sheriff's office in 1989 as a reserve deputy in the marine unit before moving up through the road patrol division. He joined the law enforcement division as a lieutenant in 2002 and eventually earned the rank of captain in 2014.

Now-retired Sheriff Gary Rosema appointed Kempker undersheriff in early 2015, just 10 months before Rosema announced he would not seek re-election after 22 years as the county's top lawman.

"Gary Rosema really prepared me for my career in grooming and mentoring me in the right direction,” Kempker said.

Weiss began her career as an officer with the Coopersville Police Department before the city began contracting out its police services to the sheriff's office. She joined the Sheriff’s Department in 1995 as a road patrol deputy and did instructional work at local schools as part of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program.

Weiss began doing community policing in Georgetown Township in 1999 and was promoted to sergeant in 2008, overseeing the whole county's school resource program.

"Community policing has been a big part of my career," she said. "It really gets you to understand what communities need."

Weiss was put in charge of all the department's community policing programs in 2014, when she earned the rank of captain.

"We understand that, because the county is so spread out, every community is different," Weiss said. "What's needed in Holland is not the same as Coopersville or Spring Lake. It's really important that we understand that so we aren't doing a blanket thing for everybody."

Key to his agency's effectiveness, Kempker said, is its ability to partner with Ottawa County's townships, cities and villages.

"The former sheriff ran a very good organization," Kempker said. "He built it to where it's at today, and now it's time to step in and continue the ship sailing forward."

Kempker and Weiss listed off a couple of topics and programs they expect the department to focus on in the next few years. They include improving officers' interactions with the mentally ill, building toward the use of body cameras, and training officers in a "fair and impartial policing" program.

The Sheriff's Department is dealing with mental health issues on a daily basis, Kempker said, both inside the jail and out of it. To better help those suffering from mental illness and who is getting in trouble with the law, he said county law enforcement is teaming with Community Mental Health, whose leaders said they would expand services to jail inmates as part of the millage for CMH services passed by county voters last March.

The use of body cameras — or video recording devices mounted on the bodies of officers — will eventually become widespread for county law enforcement, as well. Besides the cameras themselves, the sheriff's office will be figuring out the best way to store the video.

"It's not something we are going to jump right into," Kempker said. "We want to make sure we are doing the right thing and getting the right product."

More officers are becoming receptive to the idea of cameras, Kempker said. He added that he knows of other agencies who started the program whose officers will now not leave the building or go on patrol without cameras.

"We will be moving to that in the future," the sheriff said.

Weiss is heading up training in what is called "fair and impartial policing." This training, she explained, educates officers in biases, both intentional and unintentional, that might show in their police work and interactions with citizens.

"How we treat people makes a difference," Weiss said.

The Sheriff's Department, along with the rest of the county's agencies, has been stressing the idea of customer service through a program called The Disney Way. That idea of customer service applies to every aspect of the department's services, from the front windows of its offices to working with inmates in the county jail.

"When someone is in jail," Weiss said, "they made a mistake, they are doing their time, but they are still our customer. When corrections officers are dealing with people, they have the same mentality. We don't want to make this any worse than it has to be (for the inmates)."

Kempker said he thinks relationships between local law enforcement and the public is working well in West Michigan.

"Just here at Christmas time, I was going around to all the branch offices swearing everybody in, and I walk in and there are fruit baskets, there's food, there's ‘thank you’ cards," he said. "Those come in continuously. I think that tells us we are doing the right thing."