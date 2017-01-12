Three injured in head-on crash near Coopersville

Emergency crews responded to the crash at 68th Avenue near Garfield Street in Polkton Township at about 2:13 a.m.

Sgt. Jay Douglas of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said the crash occurred when a 2004 Buick Century — driven by Tara Yntema, 29, of Allendale — crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck head-on. Yntema lost control of her car on the icy roads before the crash, Douglas said.

Yntema and her passenger — Dustin Wurm, 30, of Nunica — were pinned in the Buick for a short time until they were extricated by Coopersville-Polkton firefighters.

The driver of the pickup truck was Matthew Sahlberg, 28, of Coopersville.

Ambulances transported all three crash victims to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Douglas said. Yntema and Wurm were in stable condition, while Sahlberg was in good condition.

The crash is still under investigation.