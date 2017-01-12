Woman escapes serious injury in crash

Franchesca Porath, 23, said she was on her way to work at Holland Hospital at about 2:30 a.m. when she lost control of her 2001 Jeep Cherokee.

“I was going only about 30 mph, because it was so icy out,” she said. “I actually took my foot off the gas so I could slow down more, but the car started to swerve.”

Porath was westbound on Fillmore Street, just west of 144th Avenue in Grand Haven Township, when she lost control of the Jeep and it went off the road.

“It slid up the embankment on the north side of the road and hit a tree,” she said.

The small tree fell on her car and cracked the windshield. Porath said the vehicle then rolled back down the hill and landed on the driver’s side.

“It was a rough ride — that was for sure,” she said.

Sore, but not injured, Porath said she was able to call 911 for help.

“I did have my headlights on and the officer did not really see me,” she said. “He had to use his spotlight.”

Porath expressed appreciation to her helpers in a Facebook post: “The police officer was able to find me down in a ravine where I was not visible. I was freaking out, and not only did they take fantastic care of me, they told me time and again how lucky I was. We are so lucky to have such fantastic public safety in our town.”

Grand Haven Township firefighters and North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics responded with Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies to the scene.

Porath’s incident was one of many crashes and slide-offs reported due to icy road conditions Thursday morning. All area schools were also closed because of the ice.