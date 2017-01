Southbound U.S. 131 near the Shelbyville exit was closed for about a half-hour Monday morning because of a crash likely caused by icy conditions.

In the Battle Creek area, a jackknifed semi-truck closed westbound I-94 near the Beadle Lake Road exit.

Both areas were reopened as of late morning.

Airplanes also couldn't get into the sky nor land: Gerald R. Ford International Airport had been in a ground stop for about an hour late Monday morning.