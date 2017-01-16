Minor flooding continues in Robinson Township

Minor flooding continued there on Monday.

The weather bureau predicted the river would continue to rise slowly to around 13.8 feet on Monday. However, at 8 a.m. Monday, the river had dropped to 13.5 feet.

The high water levels are caused by ice jams downstream.

The primary area affected by the flooding is the VanLopik subdivision. On Friday morning, water had already flooded the road, forcing residents to park on 118th Avenue.

The river has not risen significantly since that point.

According to the weather bureau, additional water coming from upstream will keep the water levels high until the ice can break up.

Rain, freezing rain and sleet fell Monday, with more rain and temperatures climbing to near 40 on Tuesday. Temperatures could climb as high as 50 by Saturday. Consistent temperatures well above freezing could potentially help break up the ice jams causing the flooding, forecasters say.

A graph on the National Weather Service website shows that water levels from 13.3 to 15 feet result in “minor” flooding. “Moderate” flooding occurs between 15 and 18 feet, and anything over 18 feet is considered “major” flooding. The record high is 18.3, according to the site.

The weather bureau noted that people should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive their vehicles through flooded areas.