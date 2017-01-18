Holland-area man dies after being struck by car

According to the Holland Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred at 6:43 p.m. on South Washington Avenue, near the McDonald's restaurant. Upon arrival, first responders found a 71-year-old man who had been struck by a southbound SUV driven by 55-year-old Connie Hoffman from the South Haven area.

Police were told that the man, John Dunn from the Graafschaap area, often walked in the area where the accident occurred.

Dunn was transported via AMR ambulance to Holland Hospital in critical condition. He was then transferred to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he died of his injuries on Wednesday.

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Portions of South Washington Avenue were closed to traffic for about two hours for crash reconstruction.

Anyone who has information about this accident is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety’s Sgt. Jon Boeve at 616-355-1737. You can also email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.