One driver hurt in two-car, wrong-way crash near Allendale

Isabelle Beenkamp, 19, told police that she had just pulled her 2005 Honda Civic out of the 48 West Apartments to go north on 48th Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. However, she was in the southbound lane, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department.

Beenkamp told officers that she saw a car coming toward her and tried to swerve out of the way, but her Civic collided head-on with a 2012 Ford Focus traveling south in the southbound lane, south of Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township.

The driver of the Focus, 21-year-old Kyle Cronin of Livonia, said the Civic did not have its headlights on when they collided. Two witnesses to the crash concurred, Wildfong said.

Beenkamp, of Walker, was taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, Wildfong said. Cronin, of Livonia, was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, Wildfong said.

Beenkamp was cited for driving the wrong way on a divided highway and driving with no headlights.