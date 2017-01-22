Teen with medical issue rescued from Rosy Mound beach

Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue responded along with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department to Rosy Mound Park, located off Lakeshore Drive just south of Rosy Mound Elementary School, said Lt. Matt Schweitzer, of the fire department.

Reaching the patient was difficult because of the sand dune location, Schweitzer said. One group of firefighters went to the main entrance, but faced a 3/4-mile hike and several hundred stairs to get over the sand dune to the Lake Michigan beach. Another group accessed the beach from a property south of the park, using an all-terrain vehicle.

Emergency care was provided to the 16-year-old female at the beach, Schweitzer said. She was transported by the all-terrain vehicle north up the beach to the Brucker Street access to meet the ambulance.

Deputies made contact with the girl’s parents prior to leaving the scene.

Schweitzer said the girl apparently suffered a medical problem.